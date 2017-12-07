

CTV Ottawa





25 deserving kids left Carlingwood Shopping Centre Thursday with a bag full of gifts following this year’s CopShop.

Every year a group of children are chosen from schools in the area and treated to a free shopping spree as an acknowledgement for good deeds and good grades.

The kids are teamed up with Ottawa Police throughout the day as a way to build relationships between officers and kids in the community.

The imitative started in 2005 in Halifax, and has since spread across the country.

“They started in Halifax where they were having some real challenges with some of the kids nearby, so VIC 20 came in and decided to pair up the cops and the kids so they would develop relationships,” said Deputy Chief Jill Skinner, with Ottawa Police.

This year, Carlingwood Shopping Centre donated $200 to each child.

"Every year we look forward to surprising the kids and seeing how happy they are to be spending time with the police officers and getting gifts for their families. This is a very rewarding initiative, said Nathalie Lavergne, Marketing Director of the Carlingwood Shopping Centre.

The kids were treated to a pizza party and received a visit from Santa.