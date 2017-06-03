

Ontario Provincial police say a 23-year old woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle this morning in Spencerville.

Police say it happened around 5:30 this morning on Highway 416, south bound near mile marker 6, in Edwardsburgh Township.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Her name has not been released at this time.

The section of Highway 416 southbound was closed off to traffic for several hours- but all roads have since reopened.

The investigation continues.

More to come.