The 34th CHEO telethon raised a record $8.7 million this weekend for young patients and their families.The annual event is the culmination of fundraising efforts throughout the year by several different donors. Donations to the CHEO telethon are used to purchase life-saving equipment, as well as fund research into treatments and cures.

Last year the event raised a record $8,013,771.

Kevin Keohane, the president and CEO of the CHEO foundation, said the money raised this year will go towards the 500,000 children who are receiving care.

To make a donation to this year’s telethon you can call 613-738-1450 or txt CHEO to 45678.