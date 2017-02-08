

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa-Gatineau is still ranked the fifth largest metropolitan in Canada with a population growth rate of 5.5 per cent as recorded in the 2016 census.

Statistics Canada reports that's above the national growth rate of 5 per cent.

The national capital area's population growth is not as robust since 2011 when the census that year recorded a 9 per cent increase for Ottawa-Gatineau.

The Ontario population increased in 2016 on average by 4.6 per cent.

Ottawa-Gatineau's population was 1.323, 783 in 2016.

That's compared to 1, 254, 919 from 2011.

The population of the city of Ottawa proper is pegged was at 934, 243 in the new census data.

Several Eastern Ontario towns and cities saw a population decrease.

Pembroke's population fell bya 3.3 per cent to 13, 882.

Smiths Falls recorded a decrease of 2.2 per cent while Arnprior and Clarence-Rockland are surging in populations with increases of 8.4 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively.

Kingston's growth was marginal at just one per cent.