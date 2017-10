Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Thursday evening.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the Heatherington Road area at around 8:16 p.m.

The 20-year-old man was treated at the scene before being rushed to the trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police have no information on any suspects or arrests at this time.

More to come.