An early morning fire in Centretown has left 20 people searching for temporary housing.

Ottawa Fire says 16 adults and four children were displaced following a fire at an Ottawa Community House row home on Raymond Street.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 5 o’clock Saturday morning after a resident called 911 reporting smoke and flames in their unit.

Investigators say the fire started on the second floor as a result of "careless disposal of smoking material." The blaze caused an estimated $450,000 in damage to two units and forced the evacuation of several nearby apartments. It is unclear when heat and hydro will be restored to the neighbouring units.

Amanda Chartrand lives nearby and watched the fire grow from her window.

"I heard lots of saws and things flying out the window and fireman were taking pictures and they looked like they were wondering where the fire was coming from," she says. "I don't think they knew the source of the fire so they were looking in every house nearby trying to find the source of the fire."

Crews from Ottawa Community Housing were on scene Friday morning after the fire had been put out to assess damage and to start the clean-up.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are assisting the families who have been displaced.