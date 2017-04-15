

CTV Ottawa





Two men are in hospital in critical, unstable condition after a vehicle rollover on Baseline Rd., west of Fisher Avenue.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the scene around 2:30p.m. today.

Two men with multi system trauma were treated at the scene and transporter to hospital.

Ottawa Police say Baseline Rd. is closed in both directions between Merivale Rd. & Fisher Ave. for the investigation.