

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





It's an automatic seven-day licence suspension for a 19-year-old caught speeding on Franktown Road.

Ottawa Police traffic constable Phil Kane tweeted Monday afternoon the young driver was caught going 177 kilometers per hour on a road which has a posted speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

Ottawa patrol officer just charged a 19 year old driver for doing 177 in an 80 zone on Franktown Rd. Immediate 7 day impound, 7 day licence suspension + court date. #carjail #stunt pic.twitter.com/sjHB5E6VEH — Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 13, 2017

Kane says the Infiniti the teen was driving was impounded for seven days and he now has a court date.

Driving at 50 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit is considered stunt driving.

A first-time conviction for a stunt driving charge includes a fine of at least $2000, seven demerit points, and the possibility of a two-year licence suspension.