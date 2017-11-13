It's an automatic seven-day licence suspension for a 19-year-old caught speeding on Franktown Road.

Ottawa Police traffic constable Phil Kane tweeted Monday afternoon the young driver was caught going 177 kilometers per hour on a road which has a posted speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

Kane says the Infiniti the teen was driving was impounded for seven days and he now has a court date.

Driving at 50 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit is considered stunt driving.

A first-time conviction for a stunt driving charge includes a fine of at least $2000, seven demerit points, and the possibility of a two-year licence suspension.