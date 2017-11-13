19-year-old driver caught going nearly 100km/h over speed limit: police
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 5:58PM EST
It's an automatic seven-day licence suspension for a 19-year-old caught speeding on Franktown Road.
Ottawa Police traffic constable Phil Kane tweeted Monday afternoon the young driver was caught going 177 kilometers per hour on a road which has a posted speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.
Ottawa patrol officer just charged a 19 year old driver for doing 177 in an 80 zone on Franktown Rd. Immediate 7 day impound, 7 day licence suspension + court date. #carjail #stunt pic.twitter.com/sjHB5E6VEH— Phil Kane (@carbinekane) November 13, 2017
Kane says the Infiniti the teen was driving was impounded for seven days and he now has a court date.
Driving at 50 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit is considered stunt driving.
A first-time conviction for a stunt driving charge includes a fine of at least $2000, seven demerit points, and the possibility of a two-year licence suspension.Speed