The front lawn of city hall will look more like a farm on Friday as we celebrate the 13th annual Food Aid Day.

The Ottawa Food Bank's food aid program helps purchase beef for people in need.

Last year, Food Aid Day raised $120,000 for the program.

The Works will be serving up $10 burgers from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Mayor's Rural Expo is also being held on Friday and includes a celebrity cow milking competition.

If you can't make it to the BBQ, you can donate online or by calling 613-745-7001 and mention that the donation is for Food Aid.

