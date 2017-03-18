125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 6:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 6:44PM EDT
On Saturday, officials marked the start of construction for the new Stanley Cup monument at the corner of Elgin & Sparks street.
“Now people from all over the world will come to see this monument and have a chance to share the glory of the Stanley Cup,” said Governor General David Johnston.
Johnston spoke alongside other dignitaries in front of a crowd of roughly 50 people.
The $2.8-million monument is expected to be completed by December, 2017.
The reveal lands on the 125th anniversary of the actual Stanley Cup – which was on site for the groundbreaking ceremony.
It was in 1892 that Canada’s then Governor General, Lord Stanley of Preston, donated a cup that he wanted to be awarded to the best hockey team on an annual basis and history was born.
For those looking to catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup it will be on display at the NHL Centennial Fan Area at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Sunday until 7p.m.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Medical information of 283 CHEO patients shared by former instructor and hospital employee
- 125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup
- Police cancel amber alert for missing 8-year-old boy
- One dead, one seriously injured after planes collide over Montreal-area mall
- Man charged after morning stabbing on Lola Street