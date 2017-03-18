

CTV Ottawa





On Saturday, officials marked the start of construction for the new Stanley Cup monument at the corner of Elgin & Sparks street.

“Now people from all over the world will come to see this monument and have a chance to share the glory of the Stanley Cup,” said Governor General David Johnston.

Johnston spoke alongside other dignitaries in front of a crowd of roughly 50 people.

The $2.8-million monument is expected to be completed by December, 2017.

The reveal lands on the 125th anniversary of the actual Stanley Cup – which was on site for the groundbreaking ceremony.

It was in 1892 that Canada’s then Governor General, Lord Stanley of Preston, donated a cup that he wanted to be awarded to the best hockey team on an annual basis and history was born.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the Stanley Cup it will be on display at the NHL Centennial Fan Area at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Sunday until 7p.m.