11-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Chelsea
MRC des Collines police say an 11-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Chelsea on Friday night. Police say it appears to have been an accident. (FILE)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:35PM EDT
A 11-year-old boy is dead after drowning in west Quebec Friday night.
MRC des Collines police say it happened just before 9:00 pm Friday in Chelsea. The boy was apparently swimming in a pool with friends when he drowned.
Police say it appears to have been accidental.
The investigation continues.
