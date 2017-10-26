

Chris Holski, CTV Morning Live





TD Place will be filled to capacity when the CFL's East and West Division champs tangle for Canadian football's greatest prize.

OSEG announced Thursday the 105th Grey Cup game set for Sunday, November 26 has sold out.

“The excitement from RNation and CFL fans across our country has been tremendous and we promise that this will be a Grey Cup to remember,” OSEG President Jeff Hunt said in a statement.

Capacity has been increased at TD Place for the CFL title game, with temporary stands behind each endzone boosting the number of seats to about 36,000.

Normally there are 24,000 seats in the north and south sides of the stadium.

News of the sellout is good for the CFL after it struggled to fill Toronto’s BMO Field when the Ottawa REDBLACKS defeated Calgary in the 104th Grey Cup game.

The league had been forced to cut ticket prices in Toronto.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have an opportunity to defend their championship at home, as the team has qualified for the CFL playoffs.